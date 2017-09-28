Lorry plunges down mountainside in B4391 crash near Bala

A lorry has plunged down a mountainside following a crash with a van near Bala.

Emergency services were called at around 8.20 this morning to reports of an accident on the B4391 close to Llangynog.

Fire crews, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service are at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is in attendance at a collision between a lorry and a van on the B4391 near Llangynog.

“The collision was reported at 8.23am and the road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

A man has been airlifted to hospital.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called shortly after 8.40am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a lorry on the B4391 between Llangynog and Bala.

"The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.

"A man has been airlifted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in a stable condition."