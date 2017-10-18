CBI North Wales names its new chairman

The CBI has named its next chairman for North Wales.

Coleg Cambria chief executive David Jones OBE will succeed Outwrite PR managing director Tracy North, who steps down at the end of 2017.

CBI Wales director Ian Price said: “The CBI owes a huge debt of gratitude to Tracy for her sterling work over the last few years. She has worked hard to speak up for the region and its businesses.

“We will be sorry to lose her as chair but we look forward to working with her as a valued member of CBI North Wales committee and CBI Wales Council.

“David brings with him a wealth of experience at the helm of one of North Wales’ greatest assets.

“We look forward to working with him as we seek to make sure the voice of North Wales is heard in matters ranging from Brexit and the growth deal, to transport renewal and skills reform.

“We look forward to formally working with David as he begins his two-year term in January 2018.”