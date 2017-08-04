Fitness is vital, says Corwen boss Jellicoe

FITNESS will be the key to a successful campaign.

That’s the view of new Corwen boss Danny Jellicoe, who is looking forward to the big kick-off later this month.

“I haven’t seen it (the Wrexham Area League) or played in it, so it’s all new to me,” admitted Jellicoe.

“We have got to be fit, which we are.

“It’s been a gruelling pre-season.

“Having played in the leagues above, fitness is a massive part of it.

“They are all keen to carry on with the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday schedule.

“I think fitness is half the battle.

“If we can get 14 lads as fit as they can be, then we are in with a chance.”

Corwen will open their campaign at home to Hawarden Rangers on August 12 and Jellicoe stated: “Preparations have been really good and I’ve been impressed with all the lads.

“Numbers have been good and we have scored plenty, and not conceded many in friendlies.

“I’m still trying to get my head around what the league will look like.”

Jellicoe is pleased with the quality of the squad he will have at his disposal for the coming months, but stressed matching last season’s fine finish may be difficult.

Corwen concluded their Wrexham Area League Premier Division campaign in fourth spot under the stewardship of Steve Crompton.

Jellicoe added: “That was a good year and it was Steve’s best year in four in charge.

“They were in the top two or three for goals conceded and whether we can match or better that, I don’t know.

“Everybody will get an ample opportunity and if we need to bolster the squad, we will only do so with equal or better quality (players).”