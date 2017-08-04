Great Scott! Evans is on a free kicks mission for Corwen

CORWEN 3, PLAS MADOC 0

THE lads from Memorial Park Fields were looking smart for a friendly encounter.

Last Wednesday night, Corwen hosted the newly-formed Plas Madoc FC on a chilly evening at Parc Dyfrdwy.

The club used the occasion to show off for the first time their new lime/neon green away kit, which has been kindly sponsored by A&R’s Wine & Tapas Bar, who have also sponsored the new home kit. Everyone at the club would like to thank A&R’s for their kind sponsorship and continued support.

Turning to the action during the friendly and the deadlock was broken in the 24th minute via a fine strike.

From a tight angle, Scott Evans curled a 30-yard free kick around the wall and into the far corner of the net.

Nine minutes later and Evans had another crack at a free kick.

Once more, he got the set piece over the wall, but on this occasion it was well saved by the Plas Madoc keeper.

Evans was on a mission, though, and he had a third free kick opportunity a minute later.

From 30 yards out, he curled the free kick around the wall and despite the keeper getting something on it, he could only look on as the ball went in off the post.

Ten minutes after the break and Corwen effectively sealed the deal to make it 3-0. It came from another free kick, which was played to Tommy Davies and he ran with the ball before crossing it into the penalty area.

Assistant manager Tommy Mutton was waiting in the box to head the ball into the back of the net from his first ever touch in a Corwen shirt.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left, Corwen hit their visitors with a quick counter attack. Mutton left his marker for dead and his curling shot had the keeper beaten all ends up, but it clipped the post.