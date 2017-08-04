Lucky 13-point advantage for the title favourites

A LUCKY 13-point advantage is the healthy gap as the Golden Lion still sit at the top of the Denbigh and District Darts League.

In the latest round of action, they defeated bottom side the Hand Inn 7-1 to preserve their lead over the Hope & Anchor, who produced a brilliant 7-1 victory over Wings A to carry on their fine form.

Wingman Dave Bissell hit a 180, with Jamie Dowell also hitting a maximum.

Masons A’s league chances have been diminished after Railway A turned them over 6-2.

In B-League action, Llandyrnog’s Kinmel Arms were dealt a blow in their quest for the title as they were held to a 4-4 draw at home to White Lion A.

Meanwhile, in derby action it was Golden Lion C who came out on top versus Golden Lion B via a 6-2 verdict.

Turning away from league action, John Jones was once again a thorn in the side of the Hope & Anchor as the nine-a-side cup commenced.

Former Denbigh Town and St Asaph footballer Jones grabbed the seventh game of the night to put Masons A through 5-3 against the Anchormen.

B-League side Golden Lion C were holding the mighty Golden Lion A at 3-3, but the A-League superkings finally got over the line with Dilwyn and Rich Martin grabbing the last two ties.

Elsewhere, Golden Lion B defeated the Kinmel Arms 6-3 in an all B-League tie, while Wings A defeated White Lion A and Railway A got past White Lion B.

Taking the final place in the last-eight are Railway B, as the B-league side toppled A-League strugglers the Hand Inn.