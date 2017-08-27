Ensemble to stage an opera in Denbigh

TWO performers who created an ‘early music’ group will stage an opera on Friday.

John Hosking, assistant director of music at St Asaph Cathedral and director of the cathedral's voluntary choir, and soprano Oliva Hunt will put on Dido and Aeneas, an opera in a prologue and three acts, written by English baroque composer Henry Purcell.

John and Olivia founded Ensemble 1677 in late 2016. They have performed eight concerts to date and have ventured to Cornwall, Bristol and Shropshire to perform a further 10.

John said: “The idea is to bring the genre of early music to new audiences around the UK. We have also been broadcast regularly on the BBC's ‘Introducing’ scheme.

“The opera will be the climax of our first year. It will be a semi-staged performance of Henry Purcell's opera, Dido and Aeneas, in conjunction with the St Asaph Choral Society. This work is reputed to be only the second British opera to have been written and was Purcell's first such work.

“Dido and Aeneas is a tragedy, detailing the love of a young King and Queen,” John added.

“King Dido is tricked by an evil spirit and the workings of witches into abandoning his Queen, Dido, who then dies of a broken heart. The text is depicted with dramatic effect by the music and is quite impressionistic in parts for its time.”

The full cast is as follows: Dido - Olivia Hunt (artistic director); Aeneas - Ted Comer; Belinda - Alice Capper; Second Woman - Dianne Platt; Sorceress - Eloise Garland; Witches - Karen Anderson and Susan Hunt; The Spirit - Francis Hills; The Sailor - Alyn London-Smith and conductor - John Hosking.

The performance will take place on Saturday at 7.30pm in St Mary's Church in Denbigh.