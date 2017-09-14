Mighty McNab serves up a treat

MIGHTY McNab won the day during a popular annual event.

Denbigh Tennis Club held its annual men’s singles tournament for a third successive year on Saturday, with top seed Alastair McNab retaining his title.

McNab, who was a finalist in 2015’s tournament, emulated his success of last year with a thrilling 7-5 final victory over second seed Marc Shaw.

The champion had to do it the hard way, though, as he trailed 5-3 in the final, with Shaw serving for the title.

In a complete turnaround, McNab then broke serve twice to take a 6-5 lead, before serving out for the championship.

McNab won all six of his pool matches to top Group A earlier in the day, ahead of runner-up Philip Shaw.

Marc Shaw and Wayne Cooper progressed from a hugely competitive Group B.

Turning to the semi-finals and it was a father v son contest as Marc saw off Philip 6-2 in a thrilling clash.

The other last-four contest witnessed Alastair McNab beating Wayne Cooper 6-0

Denbigh Tennis Club will be holding its annual mixed doubles tournament from 1pm on Saturday, September 23.

Entry for the event closes at 8pm on September 22.

