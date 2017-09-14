St Asaph Open Door Adventure Centre to host fundraiser following devastating arson attack

AN OUTDOOR activity centre targeted by arsonists is back on its feet and is getting ready to host a family fun day.

In April a log cabin at Open Door Adventure on Bont Newydd in St Asaph – known as Dolben Hall – was destroyed by a fire, which had been started delibreately. A second cabin suffered smoke and fire damage.

But now Open Door Adventure Dave Orange is making progress with the development of a new log cabin and this Saturday the centre will host an event in support of the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline (NHBCH), founded by Wendy Watson.

The event is being organised by Diane Harker, one of the centre’s employees, and. Dolben Hall is allowing NHBCH to use the site free of charge.

Wendy Baker, of Open Door Adventure, said: “It is a pleasure to host the event and support the charity.

“The last time we spoke to the Journal, it’s wasn’t a joyous occasion for us due to the arson attack on one of our log cabins in our wilderness survival activity area.”

The event will start at midday. There will be a street café, ‘welly-wanging’, a duck race, stalls, music and more. Camping also available.

Wendy added: “We want to promote the message that even when you’ve had your own share of bad luck, it doesn’t mean that you have nothing or can’t offer anybody else a helping hand.”