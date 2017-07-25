Body found buried near river not that of missing Trevor man

A body found buried beside a river is not that of man who went missing nearly 50 years ago.

Detectives have ruled John Henry Jones out of their enquiries after familial DNA testing. Mr Jones went missing from his home in Trevor near Llangollen in 1970.

Det Insp Dan Ison of Staffordshire Police is investigating the case of the unidentified man who was found in a shallow grave in Burton-upon-Trent in March 1971.

He said: “We’re extremely grateful for the assistance Mr Jones’s family and the media have given us with this case. While the DNA test has not resulted in an ID of the body found in Burton, we have been able to rule Mr Jones out of our enquiries.

“Forty-six years have passed but the investigation remains open. We’d ask people to check the image and call us if they have any information.”

He made an appeal to viewers on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow on June 27, revealing a new facial reconstruction.

DI Ison said John Jones, who went missing from Llangollen in 1970, was one of the names he wanted to eliminate from his enquiries.

Work had been carried out by a dental expert which suggested similarities between Mr Jones’s teeth and the man found in Staffordshire.

Mr Jones’s family contacted Staffordshire Police after the broadcast and media coverage.

A DNA sample was taken but it did not reveal a match.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said Mr Jones’s family had been informed and had asked that their privacy is respected.

The man found beside the River Trent is described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, of slight build with medium short brown hair no longer than three inches.

Anyone with information should contact 101 (Staffordshire Police), giving reference 103 of June 26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.