£2-million plan submitted to expand St Asaph Hospice

A HOSPICE has unveiled its plans for a £2-million expansion.

St Kentigern Hospice, which provides specialist palliative care services for adults across North East Wales, want to add four more beds – bringing the total of beds in the patient unit to 12.

The St Asaph facility also want to build a two-storey extension, which will provide a space for a cafe, office and training space.

If proposals are given the green light by Denbighshire County Council, it is hoped work can start in early 2018.

Trefor Jones, chairman of St Kentigern, said: “Our fortunes have turned over the last seven years from an organisation that had to downsize to survive to an organisation of growth and sustainability.

“We are now at the crossroads of future proofing the organisation. The building will be empathetic to the patients we care for, welcoming to the community and visitors that attend and more importantly aspire to provide a centre of excellence of palliative and end of life care.”

Work to extend the facility will take about 12 months. The project would also see a refurbishment and change of flow within day care which will improve the overall care within the service.

Currently, it costs more than £1.4 million to run the hospice which equates to more than £3800 per day.

Mr Jones added: “The expansion and increased service provision started as a dream and will now hopefully become a reality. This will not only be a hospice but a community resource.”

St Kentigern Hospice opened its doors in 1995. Services include an eight patient ward, Physiotherapy, Daycare unit for up to 15 patients, Outpatient clinic, Occupational therapy, Bereavement support and Complimentary therapies.

More than 80 per cent of St Kentigern’s funding is dependent on public donations.