Love Island champion Amber Davies thanks her loyal fans across Denbighshire for their "incredible" support

LOVE Island champion Amber Davies has sent a message to her loyal Welsh fans, thanking them for their ‘incredible support’.

Speaking to the Journal, the 20-year-old from Denbigh – who was crowned the winner of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Kem Cetinay – said: “Thank you so much for the incredible support throughout our Love Island journey.

“Kem and I feel privileged to have had Wales voting and routing for us. We love you all – Diolch o galon (Our heartfelt thanks).”

Amber and her 21-year-old beau arrived back in Denbigh yesterday (Wednesday). The visit was a fleeting one – it is understood the couple had planned to travel back to London today (Thursday), where Amber currently resides.

Amber, who attended Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, returned to the UK on Tuesday. The islanders – who spent seven weeks in a ‘stunning’ property on the holiday island of Mallorca in Spain for the reality show – received a warm welcome from family and friends at Stansted Airport. Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, was pictured at the airport holding a banner for her daughter which read #KEMBER.

On Wednesday night, whilst back in her home town of Denbigh, Amber tweeted: “Our feet have finally touched the floor. Time for some chill time with my man.”

Hairdresser Kem and Amber have put on a cosy display since arriving back home. Earlier in the day yesterday, The loved up couple paid a visit to Kem’s work place, Boy About Town Male Grooming in Hornchurch in Essex. The romantic reality star was pictured, in the National Press, playing with his other half’s tresses.

Susan said that her daughter went into the show with hopes that she would meet the 'love of her life.' Speaking about Kem’s visit to Wales, she said: "He [Kem] loved Denbigh. Amber is teaching him Welsh phrases."

On Sunday, the couple will feature in Love Island: The Reunion on ITV2. The show will air at 9pm.