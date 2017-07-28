Who has stolen paving slabs from Denbigh footpath in middle of the night?

A town has been left bewildered after a set of paving slabs were spirited away in the middle of the night from a pedestrian footpath.

The Yorkstone slabs were lifted from a footpath that leads to the town from near the castle in Denbigh.

It’s believed the slabs were taken last Tuesday night.

Town councillor and chairman of Denbigh Safety Group Cllr Rob Parkes said: “There was a safety group meeting where we discussed it and the police were a bit nonplussed about it

“I know they’re quite expensive those slabs. People have slipped over on them and some people have asked us to get them removed and we’ve been told we can’t.

“The council has put some signage round to make sure it’s safe and nobody slips over.

“Police weren’t aware of it being reported as a crime, but it’s unlikely to be randomly taken up.

“But it’s very expensive slabbing so it might be in someone’s interest to steal it.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “On July 18 at 8.24pm we received a call reporting paving slabs had been stolen overnight from the Bull Lane area of Denbigh.

“Between 10 and 12 slabs have been stolen.”