Gymnastics club set to nearly DOUBLE after opening up new venue

Membership at a gymnastics club is being forecast to go through the roof after it moved into brand new premises.

Ruthin and Denbigh Gymnastics Club currently has around 360 members, but the club’s head coach believes it will have nearly 600 by September, thanks to the extra capacity offered by new premises in Denbigh.

The club will be able to operate seven days a week from the new base on Erw Las as well as continuing to offer classes at Ruthin Leisure Centre.

Current head coach Tamsin Jones, 43, has been running the club for 13 years.

She welcomed in the club’s founders, alongside Ceri Sass from Welsh Gymnastics; Deputy Mayor of Ruthin Cllr Ian Lewney; Cllr Roy Tickle and Cllr Catherine Jones, Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Denbigh; Cllr Huw Hilditch Roberts; Cllr Emrys Wynne; and disability officer Brett Jones.

They were also joined by more than 1,000 local people at the opening of the new premises.

Tamsin said: “The opening went really well. We were really pleased the amount of people who came down.

“It was really nice to see the community supporting the opening day, from both Ruthin and Denbigh.

“It means we can now have more time for training, a safer environment and the ability to expand the programme.

“There are so many wanting to do gymnastics, so we can now facilitate those on the list waiting.

“It’s also created a more community feel to gymnastics where parents can stay and have a coffee and create a more homely feeling for the club.”

She added: “We’ve got a full programme now, from stay and play for parents and toddlers, through to the adult gymnastics. We do parties and the disability gymnastics is expanding as well.

“The hope is to have people here seven days a week all the way throughout the day.

“We’re also providing gym classes for 170 kids at Ruthin Leisure Centre so they can progress.

“Between the two sites we’ve got 40 coaches between 13 and 25 [of age] and 360 members, but in September we hope it’ll go up to between 500 and 600 with those who have signed up on the waiting list.”