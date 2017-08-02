Man arrested with another taken to hospital after incident in Ruthin 

A man has been arrested following an incident in Ruthin with another man taken to hospital.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place last night at around 8.20pm in the Cefn y Dre car park.

The second man has since been released from hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Det Chief Insp Neil Harrison said: “This appears to be an isolated incident between the two males who were known to each other.

“The injuries sustained are not deemed life threatening, however an investigation is underway and one male will be interviewed later today.

“The incident occurred in a public place and may have been witnessed by passers-by.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the disturbance or who may have any with information to contact North Wales Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Central CID on 101 quoting incident number RC17116116.