Council apologise over playground signs banning ball games

A council has apologised over a series of signs which banned bikes and ball games in playgrounds alongside drinking, smoking littering and dog fouling.

The signs which went up outside playgrounds in Denbighshire, including those with goalposts for football, are set to be replaced or altered.

A spokesman from Denbighshire County Council said: “We would like to apologise to residents for this error and thank them for their patience while this was rectified.

“The last thing we want to do is restrict enjoyment of our play areas.

” The work at Maesafallen is part of an ongoing project by Denbighshire County Council to improve play areas throughout the county to offer the best facilities for our communities.”