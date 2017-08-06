61 year old woman with arthritis re-learns to ride a bike for superhero triathlon

A 61-year-old woman with arthritis has re-learnt to ride a bike in order to raise money as part of the Superhero Triathlon series.

Mary Gowers, from Ruthin, is also being treated for fybromyalgia and damaged rotator cuffs as well as the imfmallatory arthritis. Mary also had a rare form of cancer in 2003.

So far she has raised well over £400 for the hospital where she is being treated, The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. Despite her ongoing treatment, gutsy Mary will swim, cycle and walk or run to complete the challenge in aid of RJAH, something she says she wouldn’t be capable of without the treatment she received at the hospital.

She said: “I know how incredibly lucky I am and that’s all thanks to The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, that’s why I’ve chosen to raise funds for this wonderful hospital.

“My consultant is Mr Roshan Amarasena is absolutely fantastic but when I had my cancer op all those years ago I was treated by a world-class cancer surgeon.

“For this event I have re-learnt how to ride a bike after losing muscle from my right leg 15 years ago. I was told I would have very limited use of the leg, thanks to physio, and stubbornness, I can do most things. Not only riding a bike but I am just starting to be able to run short distances.

“I have also had to learn how to long-distance swim in a wetsuit, learning new strokes to accommodate my dodgy shoulders.”

The Superheroes Para Triathlon, taking place in Eton Dorney, is part of a special series of disability sporting events.

Mary said: “I follow disability sport, so when I heard about this I thought I could do that. It might be my first triathlon but I think I’ve got it in me.”

Mary’s daughter Liz Worman will also be competing. Liz is also a former patient of the hospital, having had three reconstructions on her shoulder and many years of outpatients’ support.

Liz said: “Really we both want to give something back to the hospital that has made it possible for us to take part in this amazing event.”

To show your support for Mary and RJAH, you can donate via her JustGiving page, which is https://www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/mary-gowers1.