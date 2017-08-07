Leicester man missing from home could be in Llangollen

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Leicester man believed to be in Llangollen.

Garry Llewellyn, 41, of Broughton Astley, Leicester, is believed to have travelled to Llangollen in his black Vauxhall Corsa.

Family are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Mr Llewellyn is decribed as white, medium build, 5ft 9ins tall, and has brown hair, which is receding on top.

When he was last seen, he had a full beard, but may have since shaved it off.

He speaks with a Welsh accent and has a stammer.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who had contact with Garry over the last week to come forward.

“Officers need the help of those who knew him to find him safe and well.”

Anyone who may have seen Garry, or knows where he is, is urged to contact police on 101.