Woman dies after house fire in Denbigh

A woman has died after a house fire in Denbigh on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened at a flat on Pen y Graig in Denbigh with crews called at around 3.25pm.

Two appliances attended the scene for around five hours. The cause of the blaze has yet to be identified.

An eyewitness said the smoke was visible over a mile away.

The eyewitness said: “I’d seen the smoke and the fire engines driving towards it and I thought it was just an ordinary fire in the open that had got out of hand.

“I then saw it was this first floor flat and there were flames coming out of the window.

“We’ve got a business nearby and I could see the smoke a mile away.”

Two appliances attended the scene until 8.50pm. Upon hearing a person may have been inside, Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus managed to force their way in.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “North Wales Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a flat fire in Denbigh yesterday afternoon and sent two appliances to the scene.

“On arrival, crews were confronted with a well-developed fire and had been informed that at least one person may still be inside. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made their way into the building and rescued the woman from the flat believed to be the occupier.

“She was attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance. Sadly she passed away.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.”