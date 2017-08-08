Love Island's Amber Davies embarks on 'fashion adventure' after securing contracts with major brands

LOVE Island’s Amber Davies is embarking on two ‘fashion adventures’ after landing massive deals with International brands.

The Love Island champion from Denbigh – who won this year’s reality series alongside boyfriend Kem Cetinay – has secured a huge £500,000 deal to be the face of fashion brand Motel Rocks. The 20-year-old, who attended Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, has also landed a deal with lingerie-giant Boux Avenue. The former Rhyl TiC student was taking part in a photoshoot with the chain today (Tuesday).

Susan Davies, Amber’s mum, said Amber hadn’t “stopped working” since had returned home and her daughter is embracing every opportunity.

Speaking to the Journal, Susan said: “Life has been chaos for Amber since the show, but she is absolutely loving it. Today, she is shooting with Boux Avenue, which is another new contract, and she has got Motel Rocks. She was already a fan of the brand – her blue sequined mini dress she wore after the show was Motel Rocks and her dress on the reunion show.

“She has always been a fashion icon, she has always been up with everything. She is embracing it all. She works hard and feels so lucky”

Susan admitted that it was nice having her daughter back in the UK, although she has only managed to see her once since her return when she paid a fleeting visit to Denbigh with new ‘beau’ Kem.

“We face-time,” Susan added. “It is nice when it is just me and her, we can have a good mum and daughter chat.

“The other day, her and Kem were invited to attend a barbecue with Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan. Amber admitted she was a little starstruck.

“She was asking me the other day, ‘Am I suppose to feel any different?’ She is so down to earth and very family oriented.”

Susan added that Amber had made life-long friends on the show and that things were still going strong with Kem. The 21-year-old brought her teddy ‘Olive’ earlier this week, prior to him going away for work to Monaco.

“They are such in love,” Susan said. “He brought her the teddy as he is off to do something in Monaco and she will be on her own – well without him – for the next few nights. Olive has already made OK! Magazine.

“She speaks to Montana [Brown], who has now confirmed her split with Alex, and she also gets on well with Chloe [Crowhurst]. Montana will be a lifelong friend. She is also in contact with Olivia [Attwood] and Georgia [Harrison].

“Kem will come to Wales again. There are so many places to take him. It is strange, because I feel like he has been in her life forever. I feel like he is already part of the family.”

Photo: Amber Davies/Twitter