New Chief Inspector appointed for Denbighshire and Conwy

NORTH Wales Police have appointed a new chief inspector who will take command over Denbighshire and rural areas in Conwy.

Mark Williams will be based in Rhyl but will cover the Denbighshire county. CI Williams will also look after Abergele, along the coast, and as far as Llanrwst and Betws y Coed.

CI Willaims joined North Wales Police in 2002, after transferring from Thames Valley Police. He has worked in the Eastern area of the force, and for the past two years has been responsible for training.

He said: “As Chief Inspector for the area I want to ensure that we continue to build on the considerable work achieved in partnership with local authorities and to support the District Inspectors, other agencies and organisations.

“We have seen an increase in violent crime nationally, but we are taking positive action against the perpetrators in a bid to reassure the public.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the local community. I want us to be more accessible and I want the public to be confident that we are dealing with the issues and problems that are concerning them.”

CI Williams added that he will also be managing the “welfare” of his staff.

”I will be ensuring they are supported, trained and equipped to deal with the challenges they face both physically and mentally each day,” he said.

“We encourage the community to make the best use of their local policing team. If anyone has concerns about any issues where they live, needs security advice or more information about what work is being done in their area then they should get in touch.”