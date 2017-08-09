St Asaph Carnival hailed as a huge success

CROWDS enjoyed a day of ‘thrilling’ sounds and experiences at St Asaph Carnival.

Bloco Swn Ritmos Do Brasil – a Brazilian-style Carnival band – was the main attraction at the event on Saturday, alongside their new mascot, Azul, a 10ft tall artificial parrot.

The band added plenty of sparkle and dazzle to the carnival day, whilst Azul – Portuguese for ‘blue’ – attracted gasps from visitors as he displayed his massive 15ft tail spread.

The event also featured the gala court, including gala queen Shawna Tooke; a custom made half-a-car and both morris dancers and baton twirling majorettes.

Chairperson Jackie Jones, who has been involved in the gala since its revival in 2014, said: “It was fabulous. Everything was just amazing.

“The parade was out of this world. Everything was a highlight, but a particular highlight for me – personally – was seeing my daughter, Zoe Jones, and my grandchildren Maisie Edwards, Elsie Edwards and Louie Oxley all enjoying themselves.

“Everywhere was absolutely packed. Seeing the parade come down that hill, it made it all worth it.

“I was adamant that this was going to be my last carnival, but I am slowly being persuaded to be involved in next year’s event.”

On the carnival field there were plenty of competitions as well as a bouncy castle, a fun fair and refreshments. A highly competitive tug of war also took place.

Anyone interested in joining the carnival committee and helping with the plans for next year is asked to telephone Jackie on 07770 497070.