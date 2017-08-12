Two in hospital after Denbigh stabbing incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two people are understood to have been taken to hospital with stab injuries after an incident in Denbigh during the early hours of Saturday morning.

North Wales Police were called to the incident near to the Halifax building at the junction of Love Lane in Denbigh during the early hours of the morning.

The area was still cordoned off by police tape on Saturday morning. There is no information yet on the condition of the injured.

