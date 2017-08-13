Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Denbigh

Following a stabbing incident in Denbigh in the early hours of Saturday morning, a man has been charged with the attempted murder of a female and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of a male.

Police say that the suspect will remain in custody overnight and will appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Alun Oldfield said: “We would once again like to reiterate our thanks to the community of Denbigh who assisted us with our enquiries.

“We would still appeal to anyone with information on the incident which took place in the Love Lane / High Street area of Denbigh at 4am on Saturday morning to contact us on 101.”