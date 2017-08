A 27-year-old Denbigh man has appeared before magistrates accused of attempted murder and wounding with intent in the town’s High Street at the weekend.

Jason Cooper, of St Hilary’s Terrace, made no application for bail.

He was accused at Llandudno court of trying to kill Laura Stuart and wounding David Roberts with intent.

Cooper will appear before Mold crown court on Tuesday.

Miss Stuart has since died after.