Amazing drone pictures show classrooms coming together at Glasdir

These spectacular aerial photos released by Denbighshire County Council show the progress made on the construction of two new schools for Ruthin.

The pictures, taken with a drone, show the roof going on one half of the site with the classrooms of the other visible in detail.

The new school building will house Rhos Street School and Ysgol Penbarras and it is being built by Wynne Construction.

It’s expected that the new schools, being built on the site of the former Glasdir Farm in Ruthin, will be open in the spring of 2018.

The overall cost of the project is estimated to be £11.2 million, with the project funded by Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Government through its 21st Century Schools and Education programme.