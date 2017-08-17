St Brigids in Denbigh celebrate 100% A Level pass rate

St Brigid’s school in Denbigh is celebrating another year of excellent A level results.

100% of Year 13 pupils passed with A* to E grades with almost a third of grades at A* and A.

The school was particularly pleased with the A* pass rate which is highest that the school has seen since in recent years.

In addition to high A level grades, a record number of Year 13 pupils also attained the Gold Duke of Edinburgh award this year which also helped the pupils to gain entry to universities of their choice.

St Brigid’s chair of Governors Anthony Hannigan said ” We are very proud of our young people who now have the best possible start to enable them to move onto the next stage of their lives.”

This year saw many pupils gaining entry to their first choice and Russell group universities to study Medicine, Natural Sciences and Law as well as other academic or vocational subjects.

Headteacher Rona Jones said: “We are very proud of these results but also delighted to see the well rounded young people that they have become during their time with us.

“I would like to thank our teaching and CCF staff for their hard work and dedication as well as our parents for their continued support.

“We wish all of our Year 13 pupils every success in the future”