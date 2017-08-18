Charity food challenge to be held Ruthin

A woman who runs a food van is to launch an eating competition in the hopes of raising money for first responders.

Joyce Hession, who runs Ruthin Food Van, will be challenging punters to eat a huge plate of a burger and fries within 30 minutes, with the entire platter free if the contestant can finish it off in 30 minutes.

Joyce, 57 said: “Anyone who doesn’t finish off the mighty meal will pay £15, with the proceeds donated to a First Responders charity.

“Tjhe first responders attended my husband’s uncle several times although he sadly passed away. they do a lot of hard work and they do a fantrastic job,

“They’re not well recognised, and a lot of peole don’t know they are volunteers.

“The burger I’ll be making will be pretty large, it’ll be about 1.4kg and then there’s chips and onion rings and salad.

“I wanted to do something different, and i thought, well, the food is starting me in the face every day.”

The event takes place on Sunday August 20 at 11am at Ruthin Food Van on Denbigh Road.