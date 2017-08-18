Corwen Family GP to get transitionary funding after 600 strong petition

Campaigners are celebrating after a GPs’ surgery whose funding had been under threat was given a new deal.

Corwen Family Practice was informed earlier this year that its £52,000 rural support payment was to going to be phased out.

Supporters collected more than 600 signatures on a petition and community leaders sent representations to the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) asking it to maintain its financial support.

The health board has now had a rethink and says in a letter to the surgery: “The panel agreed a revised transitional support package with a requirement that the practice works towards achieving financial stability over a period of the next two years, with progress to be reviewed in a year’s time.

“The final detail is currently in the process of being confirmed between the practice and the health board.”

Cllr Mabon ap Gwynfor, who represents the Llandrillo ward on Denbighshire County Council, said: “This is good news.

“The team at the Corwen surgery serve many thousands of people across a wide geographic area and they go over and above what is expected of them to ensure the wellbeing of their patients.

“Losing such a significant amount of money would have been a hammer-blow to the practice, and we welcome the fact that the health board will instead offer a new support package.

“It’s understood that the new package won’t be as generous as the previous deal, but it won’t be far short of their original funding and will mean that the health practitioners there can concentrate on what they do best, which is look after the health of the people of this area, instead of having to spend their time on developing business plans to generate more income.”

Clwyd South Assembly Member Ken Skates said: “I’m delighted that BCUHB has reviewed this decision and would like to thank chief executive Gary Doherty for listening to the concerns I raised with him and agreeing how important this grant is for a rural practice like Corwen and the people it serves in Clwyd South.

“My campaign for new investment in Corwen Family Practice has culminated in a promise from the health board to commit £1.25 million for improvements to the surgery, which I understand are due to be completed early next year and will include additional consultation rooms and a new dental suite.

“I have been in contact with the practice to offer my full support and will continue to do whatever I can to help going forward.”