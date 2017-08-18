Robert Plant visits Llandudno as part of latest tour

Music giant Robert Plant comes to Llandudno this November as part of his new tour.

The legendary Led Zeppelin frontman visits Venue Cymru on November 22 as part of his latest 15-date tour coinciding with the launch of his eleventh sol record and new album ‘Carry Fire’ released on October 13.

As with his much acclaimed previous album ‘The Ceaseless Roar’, Robert is accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott, Justin Adams, Dave Smith and Liam “Skin” Tyson, on this latest release.

Robert Plant and the Space Shifters (which now includes folk musician Seth Lakeman who appeared on three tracks on ‘Carry Fire’) will play Venue Cymru.

Tickets go on general sale August 25 from 9am at www.gigsandtours.com