14 A*s for Tom as St Brigids in Denbigh celebrate GCSEs

Pupils and teachers alike are celebrating after 94% of pupils at St Brigid’s in Denbigh passed 5 or more GCSEs.

The school’s top performers were Tom Woods and Orla Hesseling, who gained 14 A* and 13 A* grades respectively.

Both also gained a BTEC in Public Services as well as Distinction grades in Additional Maths.

Year 8 pupil Seren Dovey-Evans also gained her Distinction in Additional Maths after passing her GCSE in the subject previously.

All in all, around three quarters of students received A* to C grades in English Language and Maths as well as three other subjects.

Headteacher Rona Jones said: “This year saw additional pressures for pupils and staff due to the new GCSE specifications in both Mathematics, Numeracy and English and the statutory requirement for Welsh Baccalaureate.

“The Welsh Government has also introduced changes to reporting measures and therefore comparison to previous years is difficult.

“We are delighted however that our high standards have been maintained and that that our pupils’ results were not negatively affected by these changes.

“We would like to congratulate our pupils and thank teaching and CCF staff and parents for helping them to achieve their potential.”

Chair of Governors, Tony Hannigan said : “The Governing Body would also to congratulate the pupils and wish them well on the next stage of their journey, they have done the school proud.”