One in three get five top GCSE grades at Ysgol Y Berwyn in Bala

Pupils at Ysgol y Berwyn received their GCSE results with pride today as more than a third received top grades in five or more subjects.

The school say a very high percentage of pupils are also choosing to return back to sixth form to study at A levels.

35% of pupils achieved 5 grades A* or A, and 80% of pupils succeeded in obtaining 5 grades C or higher.

“The results this year are very sound and standard,” said Mr Andrew Roberts, the headteacher.

“Our work this year of extending the pupils to achieve their best possible has been effective, as the results show.

“Some of our pupils have gained grades A * or A in each subject, which provide them with an excellent basis for higher level courses.

“It is a pleasure to see the pupils happy after working hard towards their exams, and of course you must thank the teachers who have helped and supported the pupils to achieve the high standards.

“As a school, we wish these pupils all the best in their new courses in September; at Ysgol y Berwyn, at college or apprenticeship. ”