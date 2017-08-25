Denbigh man appears in court charged with murder

A Denbigh man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mum of two.

Defendant Jason Cooper had previously appeared charged with the attempted murder of Denbigh mum Laura Jayne Stuart.

But Mold Crown Court heard today that she had unfortunately died and that Cooper had since been charged with murder.

Cooper, 27, of St Hilary’s Terrace in Denbigh, appeared in court via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

Judge Keith Thomas, who conducted today’s preliminary hearing, appeared in court via a live television link from Swansea.

The plea and trial preparation hearing was put back until October 23 when all the prosecution evidence will have been served.

Judge Thomas said that the trial date of February 19 next year, which had already been fixed, would stand.

The defendant is charged with murdering Laura Jayne Stuart, 33, a mother of two, and wounding David Roberts with intent to cause him Greivous Bodily Harm.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope told the court that the defendant had appeared before magistrates yesterday on the new charge of murder and had been sent to Mold for his preliminary hearing.

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that he had nothing to add.

There was no application for bail and the defendant was remanded in custody.