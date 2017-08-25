Fun for all the family at the Denbigh Show

Saturday’s Denbigh Show will burst with energy, offering an interesting range of activities and displays to suit all age groups, from pre-school to pensioners.

Headline act The Stannage Family have worked world-wide for 17 years, bringing excitement to audiences of all ages with stunts involving cars, motorbikes, fire and high fall stunts, performing some of the most spectacular stunts ever seen on film or TV.

Circus Whiz are running a free circus workshop which will teach children and adults alike skills, including juggling, plate spinning, rope spinning and stilt walking.

Returning for a second year to the show will be the Tropical Roadshow, where visitors can get up close with reptiles, spiders and other exotic creatures.

This year, there is a new fun dog show with new categories and a special ‘panel’ to decide on the winner. Loads of fun is to be expected in the ring and anything can happen!

There will be live music from The Jazz Rag Dixieland band, as well as lots of side shows, including archery, a treasure trail, junior roll the barrel, Punch & Judy, face painting, a fun fair and over 50 classic cars and bikes on display.

There will be local honey to try with a tasting competition and there will be another chance to sample the best of local culinary delights in the Food Hall.

The much loved flower show celebrates its 75th year, with almost 300 classes covering all aspects of horticulture, floristry, art, handicraft, cookery and photography for experienced competitors, amateurs and children alike. For younger competitors, there are dedicated sections with many fun topics which make ideal summer holiday activities.

For more information, visit www.thedenbighshow.co.uk or details and competition schedules are available at local libraries.

Adults £7; Senior citizens £5; Free admission for Children

Free parking on site, half-hourly shuttle bus throughout Denbigh from 12.30pm, including stops for Colomendy and Crud y Castell.