New speed shearing event at Wales' highest pub

A brand new speed shearing event will take place this Friday evening at Wales’ highest pub, located in Conwy county.

The Sportsmans Arms Inn, nestled on the Denbigh Moors, will be the location for the first shearing event held at the location for over 25 years.

It is organised by the Nantglyn YFC show committee, who, for the first time, held its shearing event on the evening of the annual show this year, which was hailed a great success.

One of the organisers, and YFC member Elen Gwen Williams, from Groes, said: “We have a number of YFC members at Nantglyn who are keen shearers, so it has been a natural progression for us to rekindle a former rural tradition of organising a speed shearing event at Bryntrillyn (Sportsmans).

“We’ve heard family members talking about past shearing events which were held as part of the annual sheepdog trials at Bryntrillyn, but most of us never experienced the shearing at the sheepdog trials over 25 years ago. The sheepdog trials at the Sportsmans continues to flourish.”

Dewi Williams, a keen shearer himself and another Nantglyn YFC member, explained where proceeds from the event will go.

He said: “A number of families from the surrounding area have been affected by brain tumours recently, and we are all aware how important the Air Ambulance is to rural areas. We therefore wanted to raise funds for two deserving charities, The Brain Tumour Charity and Wales Air Ambulance.”

Hiraethog speed shearing begins at 6pm. Entries are open on the evening, with classes for juniors, intermediate, senior, open, veterans and a team relay. Admission is £5, plus an additional £5 for shearing competitors. Children under 16 also welcome at £2. A hog roast and roasted Welsh lamb will be available for an additional charge, and a special outdoor Bryntrillyn bar will also be serving drinks during the event. Later in the evening, Mic ar y Meic will showcase the best of English and Welsh 70s, 80s and 90s.