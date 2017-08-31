Llanbedr DC man who claimed £42,000 worth of cannabis plants "were for personal use" jailed for 20 months

A man who filled a garage with fifty cannabis plants worth up to £42,000 and claimed the entire crop was for personal use has been jailed.

The double sliding door of the garage at the rented cottage in Llanbedr DC was completely blocked off from the inside with the court hearing how the only access was via a hidden trap door in the floor of a bedroom cupboard.

Today at Mold Crown Court, Dominic Smith, 42, was jailed for 20 months.

The Court was told that Smith, who turned to cannabis because of the pain he suffered following a works accident, had done it twice before, all in rented properties.

Smith, now of Aintree Avenue in Doncaster, who was paying £1,000 a month rent for the Llanbedr DC cottage, admitted producing cannabis and possessing dried flowering cannabis heads with intent to supply, together with abstracting electricity.

Damage to the value of £10,000 had been caused to the property by the illegal enterprise.

Judge Niclas Parry said that in 2013 the defendant was growing 160 cannabis plants in a rented property and the following year he grew 44 plants – and had received a 12 month prison term at Sheffield Crown Court.

It was clear that he had led a criminal life-style because he had committed 60 offences over three decades.

He was then found to have been responsible for creating a “significant, sophisticated cannabis growing enterprise” at Llanbedr D.C..

There were four separate growing zones and the potential for profit was significant.

It was not the first grow, but an on-going process.

The flowering heads had a value of some £8,000 and while the potential yield of the plants was put at anything between £14,000 and £42,000, the judge said that in fairness he would be dealt with on the basis of the lower figure.

But the level of potential profit was great – and he had effectively stolen about £3,000 worth of electricity by by-passing the meter.

Judge Parry said that the pre-sentence report showed how he had since transformed his life for the benefit of his family.

He had given up drugs and he had significant caring responsibilities.

“But you will understand that this has to be an immediate custodial sentence,” the judge told him.

Prosecuting barrister Karl Scholz said that at 8.15 a.m. on August 31 last year police with a drugs warrant searched the cottage.

Asked if there were any drugs in the property, he said that there was and led police to the main bedroom where he revealed a hidden trap door in the floor of a cupboard.

That led to a double garage beneath the main house where the small of cannabis was “overwhelming”.

The entire garage and workshop to the rear were being used to cultivate cannabis in four separate growing areas, each with its own lighting and watering system.

He said the double garage doors had been blocked off completely from the inside by a reflective polystyrene substance and an air filtration system set up via an exterior wall into an adjacent open fronted shed in the front garden.

A net carousel was found hanging from the roof which contained herbal cannabis.

Interviewed, he claimed it was all for his own use and said he was in pain following an injury to his pelvis in a works accident.

But Mr Scholz said a drugs expert had described a claim that he was smoking two ounces a day as “ridiculous”.

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that since his arrest the defendant had made extraordinary changes to his life.

He had left drugs behind and was now a stay at home father so that his partner could run a small business.

The defendant had been great support to his two children, one of whom was autistic, and Mr Killeen asked the court to consider suspending the inevitable prison sentence.