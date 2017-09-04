Fire service called to scrap metal blaze in Gwyddelwern

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to a metal fire in Gwyddelwern on Friday.

Two appliances from Ruthin and Llangollen attended the fire at the Lelo Metal Works.

The fire consisted of 35 cubic metres of scrap metal from baled cars.

Crews were called not long before 10am and spent just over an hour dealing with the blaze, with stop called at 11.02am.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera, small tools and a hose reel. The cause was a malfunction in a car compactor.

