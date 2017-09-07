Ruthin man to ride half the length of Italy for Breast Cancer Care

A cyclist from Ruthin is planning to ride half the length of Italy in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

Not content with spinning the 400 miles from Rome to Venice alone, Huw McKee, 52, will be riding the 100-mile Velothon Birmingham the day before he flies out.

So far, Huw has raised nearly £4,000, which has ratcheted up the pressure to complete the ride.

He had originally planned to ride across the Pyrenees from Carcassonne to Barcelona. However, the new route is 100 miles further.

Huw said: “It’s a far harder and longer ride, it’s 400 miles over five days; but, on top of this, I had already arranged to ride the Birmingham Velothon on Sunday, September 24, another 100 miles.

“So, I’ll finish that one in Birmingham, come home late Sunday night, pack my bike and clothes up and leave home at 5am on Monday to fly to Venice to start the 400-mile Venice to Rome on Tuesday morning, bringing it up to 500 miles in six days.

“It’s all for Breast Cancer Care. I’m up to £4,000 raised, which is great and for such a worthy cause.”

Huw rode from London to Amsterdam in 2015 and has put in the miles in training all through the winter.

“When I completed the London to Amsterdam ride two years ago I asked the organiser ‘I love Italy; do you think I could complete the Venice to Rome ride?’. She looked at me and said ‘No. Not without significant training’.

“So I joined Ruthin Cycling

Club last October and since then I have done the equivalent of 2,500 miles on my indoor trainer in my garage and also about 1,500 on

the road at events and up and

down the Vale.

“So, I have been busy and I am still determined to prove that organiser wrong.

“I also think with all the cycling I have done this year, if I’m not ready now, I’ll never be.”

l You can find out more or donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ Huw-McKee?utm_id=13