Inspirational Glyndyfryrdwy mum opens new business in in the middle of chemotherapy treatment

A FORMER nurse and business owner who opened up a huge new clinic for her business in the middle of chemotherapy has been praised for her inspirational achievement.

Sara Cheeney, 35, from Glyndyfrdwy runs Pure Perfection Clinic in Rossett. The mum of two picked up highly commended at the prestigious Safety in Beauty Awards 2017 at a ceremony in London.

Sara was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in early 2016. She ploughed on through, with the help of her husband Chris and staff to open up the new clinic in the midst of chemotherapy in December.

More than 600 submissions were taken into account from across the UK. Sara says she was “absolutely thrilled” to even be nominated.

“It can take it out of you, the chemotherapy, but working on the new clinic – I didn’t have time to think about cancer,” she said.

“It opened in December and then the same month, we won a highly commended award in for our customer service and then in July – this year - I was named as highly commended in the Inspirational Person of the Year award.

“It was nice to be recognised. I was just trying to to carry on as normal but I was absolutely thrilled to be nominated for the award and to pick up highly commended was a huge honour.

“We had a very loyal clientele. Chris gave me support through it all, project managing the new business, my mum took me to the hospital for my appointments and there was my staff who kept it all going when I couldn’t be there,

“I’ve had people coming in who have had cancer and have approached me for a bit of support and advice. People are more open about cancer now.”

Sara set up the clinic to offer cosmetic dermatology treatments such as wrinkle reducing injections, skin peels and derma fillers. She became interested in the cosmetic industry when she received treatment for stretch marks when she was 15.

“It was a difficult 18 months,” Sara added. “I had a double mastectomy, and we do a cosmetic tattoo service - some people have people have eyeliner or eyeshadow or lip tattoos, but we’re looking at nipple tattoos for those with breast cancer. You can have that on the NHS but we’d like to be able to offer that in the future.

“It makes me feel really fulfilled when I can help people with the similar things as it was for me.”