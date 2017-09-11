Car left on its roof following crash in St Asaph

A CAR ended up on its roof following a crash in St Asaph.

The incident – which involved a red Ford Fiesta – happened at 8.30am this morning on Lower Denbigh Road. A young woman was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital following the one-vehicle smash.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly before 8.30am this morning to reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Lower Denbigh Road, St Asaph.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a young woman was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries.”

A spokesman from North Wales Police added: “We were called at 8.25am to a one vehicle road traffic collision onn the B5381. The site of the incident was Elwy Meadows.

“The road was blocked for a period of time.”

The road re-opened about 9.15am. North Wales Police Control Room posted a tweet – as warning to drivers - “Please take care driving along the S bends.”

