Frustration as Llandegla’s superfast broadband is delayed again

A councillor and an Assembly Member have criticised BT for failing to deliver superfast broadband to a Denbighshire village.

BT had initially said Llandegla would receive superfast broadband by July.

However, the full rollout has now been pushed back until December.

County councillor for Llandegla Martyn Holland says the rollout had been frustrating, with residents left unable to order the superfast broadband despite neighbours on either side getting access.

Cllr Holland said: “We were told that superfast broadband would be going live in Llandegla in July, but many people are still unable to access it as BT are yet to complete the installation.

“When I contacted them, they said they haven’t enabled the whole village and that residents unable to get it at the moment will now have to wait until December.

“I have received a number of complaints from residents about the fact that they can not register for the superfast service and they are being told they are out of scope.

“Understandably, these residents are very annoyed, especially when their immediate neighbours now have the service. I am extremely disappointed that BT has not kept its promise to all of our Llandegla residents.”

“This has been going on for three or four years now, since I’ve been a county councillor.

“We’ve had meetings and they said it’ll be July this year and the next thing is it’s later and later.

“Quite a few people have been connected, it’s fair to say, but others have said they’ve applied and now they’re out of scope.”

Cllr Holland added: “One person in the ward has contacted me and they have the fibre pole in the garden, but they’ve been told they’re out scope.

“They live in a terrace and both of the properties either side are connected.

“You can understand how frustrating it would be.”

Clwyd West AM Darren Millar also criticised BT for failing to deliver on its promise.

He said: “People in Llandegla have been waiting an extremely long time to get superfast broadband.

“To be told they will now have to wait another five months is totally unacceptable and I will be pursuing this with BT.”

Meanwhile, Mr Millar and Cllr Holland are also calling on BT to improve the phone and internet connection in Graianrhyd following complaints from residents.

Mr Millar said: “In this day and age it is absolutely shocking that people are feeling isolated because their phone lines are frequently down.

“BT need to look at this as a matter of urgency.

“If there was an emergency, these people may not be able to access the help they need.”