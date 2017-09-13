St Asaph Open Door Adventure Centre to host fundraiser following devastating arson attack

AN OUTDOOR activity centre which was targetted by arsonists is back on its feet and is getting ready to host a family fun day.

In April, Open Door Adventure on Bont Newydd in St Asaph – known as Dolben Hall – was left devastated after one of their log cabins was destroyed by fire. The second suffered smoke and fire damage in the arson attack.

The centre is now playing host to an event – on Saturday, September 23 – in support of the National Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline (NHBCH) founded by Wendy Watson. The event is being organised by Diane Harker – one of the centre’s employees. Dolben Hall is allowing NHBCH to use the site free of charge.

Wendy Baker, of Open Door Adventure, said: “As far as Open Door Adventure, Dolben Hall, is concerned, it is a pleasure to host the event and support the charity into becoming known here.

“The last time we spoke to the Journal, it’s wasn’t a joyous occasion for us, in fact, it was due to the arson attack that we had just suffered on one of our log cabins in our wilderness survival activity area. Plans have been put into practice and Dave Orange, owner of our business, is underway with the construction of a new structure, learning from the building of the kota hut and moving forward with the development of a new log cabin. In spite of his own loss, Dave is still committed to supporting other causes.”

The event will start at 12pm. There will streetcafe, welly wanging, a duck race, stalls, music and more. Camping also available.

Wendy added: “We want to promote the message that even when you’ve had your own share of bad luck, it doesn’t mean that you have nothing or can’t offer anybody else a helping hand.”