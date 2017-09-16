Car wash plan at Tweedmill factory outlet refused for being 'visually inappropriate'

Plans for a car-wash alongside a popular shopping and tourist attraction have been refused by a planning inspector.

Denbighshire county councillors turned down the application for the development at Tweedmill factory outlet near St Asaph and that decision has now been upheld by the inspector following an appeal.

The inspector ruled that the development would be ” visually inappropriate” and detract from the overall appearance of the retail complex, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.