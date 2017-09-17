Community group given £350,000 to help combat loneliness

A community group has been given a huge lottery grant to help stamp out loneliness in rural communities in Denbighshire.

South Denbighshire Community Partnership and Citizens Advice have been given a total of £349,847 over four years from the Big Lottery Fund to work in communities to reduce isolation, improve wellbeing and increase resilience primarily for older people and those unable to access services.

The grant will help the partnership work to improve access to welfare benefits and grants, to provide a dial a ride and meal delivery service, and provide opportunities for local people to learn new skills and be involved in the design, running and delivery of services.

Corwen’s county councillor Huw Jones said: “This is another excellent boost for Corwen and the surrounding area. This funding by the Lottery is a vote of confidence in South Denbighshire Community Partnership’s project to tackle rural isolation and to keep our communities integrated.

“It’s success will depend on people buying into the project and using the services that will be provided. It’s an exciting prospect and will certainly prove beneficial to communities in Edeirnion.”

Plaid Cymru Assembly Member Llyr Gruffydd said: “This is excellent news not only for the partnership but for the communities in Edeirnion, which will benefit from the partnership projects.

“These rural communities have felt the brunt of austerity, with cuts to services leading to greater isolation.

“The plans put forward by the South Denbighshire Partnership will aim to tackle this isolation, and ensure that the communities in and around Corwen are connected and that nobody is left behind.

“A small group of people have put a lot of work in to develop this project and secure these funds, and they must be congratulated.

“I look forward to working with the Partnership as they start on these exciting plans.”

Michael McNamara, chair of trustees of SDCP, said: “Although the grant has been awarded to the organisation, the benefit is for the whole Edeirnion community. I would like to compliment the team for their hard work in extensive consultation and community engagement which has enabled them to submit a comprehensive operational plan.”