Denbigh gears up to celebrate Town Hall's 100th birthday

Denbigh will be marking the 100th anniversary of it’s Town Hall this weekend.

The Town Hall was one of the only buildings to be built in the town during the first world war, after construction started in 1915.

To mark the occasion there will be the uncovering of a time capsule, an exhibition on the history of the building and a tea dance alongside the Beer Festival and Open Doors events.

Mayor of Denbigh, Roy Tickle said: “It’s during the open doors weekend, the high steet wil be closed to traffic so we can have the market like the 50s/ 60s and the market hall will have a Denbigh through the ages exhibition.

“We’re hoping there’s a time capsule underneath the foundation stone and we’re going to put one in place, and asked for schoolchildren to suggest things.”

The tea dance will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, with the exhibition open at 11am.

Mayor Tickle said: “My memories are things like the beer festival and how it’s progressed over the years, it’s fast become the focal point of the town.

“People will remember the Forces dances and the wrestling at the town hall which still goes on.

“There are a lot of people with happy memories of the Town Hall. It was the old fire station and had about three fire engines, so hopefully we’ll have the fire lads down with the fire engine on the day.

“It’s been several things over the years: shops, quite a few things and the Denbigh archives are putting on an exhibition of the hall over its time with all kinds of photos, and other memorabilia.”