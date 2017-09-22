Denbighshrie friends ride across the county for cancer charities

A group of friends have banded together to ride across Denbighshire to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

The group rode from Bala to Ruabon over six days, setting off from Rhiwlas Hall, near Bala, on September 11 and arriving at Pen y Lan, near Ruabon, on September 16.

The ride was organised by Michael Cunningham, 69 from Denbigh, whose grandson spent a year at Great Ormond Street Hospital aged two, thankfully surviving.

All of the riders have personal connections to the disease with funds going to different particular charities.

Michael said: “We have a website, rideforcancer.life, my grandson is on there. He had a brain tumour at age of two and spent a year in hospital and survived. He’s had no evidence of the disease for six years now.”

All of the riders have been personally affected by cancer in one way or another and together they hope to raise about £8,000 between the different charities.

Michael continued: “One of the other riders Suzy Graham-Wood lost her husband to a brain tumour, she’s raising money in memorial of him

“The inspiration for the whole thing was that four really good friends of mine died of cancer and I thought I should do something.

“So, we thought of doing a ride. It’s something I do a lot, and I thought I’d do it in memory of these people.

“We put together the website and we have a few pages of memorial and pages of thanks on there. It’s something we have developed to raise some money and it’s something for the families that looked after them.”