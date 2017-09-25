Denbigh man pleads guilty to stabbing

A man caused potentially life threatening injuries when he stabbed another man.

Dane Molloy, aged 32, of Middle Lane, Denbigh, stabbed Anthony Hunter in June during an perforating his liver cutting his stomach wall.

Hours earlier he stabbed Karl Grocott in the leg.

Mold Crown Court heard how Molloy was in a rage after his plan to have access to a child did not work out.

He was due to go on trial today but following delays he changed his plea and admitted wounding Anthony Hunter with intent to cause him greavious bodily harm.

His guilty plea to assaulting Karl Grocott, causing him actual bodily harm, was accepted as an alternative to wounding, which he denied.

The court heard that the convictions put him in breach of an earlier suspended prison sentence for violence.

Now an assessment of dangerousness will be carried out and Molloy will be sentenced tomorrow.

The charges follow incidents at a property in Butterton Road in Rhyl, on June 29.

Mr Hunter ended up in an induced coma with chest and other injuries after he was stabbed.

Prosecuting barrister Brian Treadwell told the court that day the defendant attempted to have child contact but it failed and he returned to an address in Rhyl where he was described “as raging and crying.”

People were on edge and at one stage the defendant put his arm out and Mr Grocott thought he was being punched.

But he saw blood coming from a wound to the leg.

When he went to hospital the following day, that wound was cleaned and dressed.

Mr Treadwell said that later that day the defendant’s mood had not altered.

Mr Hunter was said to be in a doorway for 70 seconds when the defendant lashed out at him with a knife in an unprovoked attack.

The knife blade penetrated some 12 centimetres and his liver was perforated and the stomach wall was cut.

He collapsed and others including a trainee nurse went to his aid.

The emergency services were contacted, and Mr Hunter was rushed to hospital with internal bleeding and other injuries.

There was concern over his condition and he was admitted to surgery.

Further surgery was carried out the following day.

The injury was at the time potentially life threatening, said Mr Treadwell.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that an assessment from the probation service would be required and he would also need details of the original offence for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

Molloy was remanded in custody and will be sentenced via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.