Motorcycle torched in arson attack in Denbigh

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcycle was completely destroyed after being set alight in Denbigh.

The blue Honda motorcycle was found ablaze in the early hours of this morning on Maes yr Eglwys near Henllan Street.

According to North Wales Fire and Rescue the cause was deliberate ignition.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: We received a call at 1.33am today alerting us to a vehicle fire on Maes yr Eglwys in Denbigh.

“We responded with one appliance from Denbigh using one hose reel.

“The fire involved a motorcycle which received 100% fire damage.

“The cause was reliberate ignition.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “At 1.32am today we received reports of a motorcycle on fire on Maes yr Eglwys.

“The motorcycle was a blue Honda.

“We conducted an area search which was negative.

“If anyone has any information please contact North Wales Police on 101 with reference V146103”