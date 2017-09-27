Disability allotment in St Asaph gets official opening

A DOUBLE allotment plot designed for people with physical disabilities has been officially opened.

The plot lies by the River Elwy near the St Asaph City Council meeting room.

The idea for the venture came from St Asaph Allotment Association and the project has received backing from St Asaph City Council.

It has been funded by the Offshore Windfarm Project, built by local man Ken Hipkiss and will now be maintained by Vale of Clwyd Mind.

It features a flagged area, seating and waist-high raised beds suitable for anyone with a physical disability, including wheelchair users.

Director of Vale of Clwyd Mind Philip Williams said: “We have had a double plot on the site for two years and it has been tremendous help to people with depression and anxiety.

“They enjoy working and growing produce, and also have social events with other plot holders.

“The new plot is wonderful – a real credit to the work carried out by Ken Hipkiss.

“It has been offered to us to maintain because we have a support worker regularly on site.

“We hope that people with physical disabilities will take advantage of the new facility, will really enjoy being out of doors and making new friends. We are already in touch with local GP practices to ensure that everyone knows about it.”

The site was officially handed over to Vale of Clwyd Mind by the Mayor of St Asaph, Cllr Colin Hardie, who approached the city council for a grant to carry out the work and he paid tribute to Ken Hipkiss.

He said: “Ken is a long-standing member of the association and as well as running his own allotment and organising materials and contractors, has spent the whole winter, come hail, rain or shine creating the site.”

For more information about how to access the allotment facilities, contact Jenny Bolton at VOC Mind on 01745 812461.