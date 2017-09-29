Corwen man faces prison sentence after ramming woman's car

A man has admitted dangerous driving which involved him ramming a car driven by a woman.

Defendant Trone Horsfield, aged 34, of Erw Fach, Gwyddelwern, near Corwen, was warned he faced a prison sentence when he appeared in custody before Mold Crown Court.

He admitted driving a Volvo dangerously on August 30 on the A494 from Corwen to Ruthin, damaging a silver Audi A3 owned by Kirsty Buckley, and at Ruthin stealing a mobile phone belong to her.

Judge Rhys Rowlands was told that the defendant had been on licence at the time and had since been recalled into custody.

The judge agreed to an application by defending barrister Duncan Bould for a pre-sentence report.

The judge said that he wanted to know more about his progress following his initial release from custody last July.

Mr Bould said that his client had been working for a Denbigh tyre company which spoke highly of him and which said that it would keep his job open for him indefinitely.

Judge Rowlands told Horsfield that his guilty pleas were important and would earn him a 25 per cent discount in sentencing.

But he warned the case did cross the custody threshold and said a pre-sentence report would help decide how long the sentence should be.