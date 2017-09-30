Motorcyclist from Denbigh raised £2,200 for Alzheimer’s Society by riding around Wales

A retired NHS project manager from Denbigh rode 797 miles clockwise around the perimeter of Wales, to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

Nigel Morris took four days over the journey on his Triumph Bonneville and raised more than £2,200 through sponsorship, more than double his target of £1,000.

He said: “Riding around Wales has been a lifelong ambition. I’ve seen many places which I had only heard of before, although I didn’t have much time to enjoy them, but it was great fun and I’ve a sense of achievement.”

Nigel started his journey in Rhyl and his route on day one took him through Flint, Deeside, Wrexham, Welshpool, Knighton, Hay on Wye, Monmouth, Chepstow, Newport, Cardiff and finally to Barry after a tortuous route following Offa’s Dyke

On day two after leaving Barry he rode through Llantwit Major, Ogmore by Sea and Swansea, along the Gower Peninsula, then on to Llanelli, Carmarthen, Pendine Sands, and to Tenby and on to Pembroke to spend the night.

Day three took him through Haverfordwest and on to St Davids, the little harbour at Porthgain, Fishguard, Aberaeron Aberystwyth, Machynlleth, Corris, Dolgellau, Barmouth, Llanbedr, Harlech, and then on to Penrhyndeudraeth, Porthmadog and to stop the night at Criccieth.

The final day was spent following the coastline of the Llyn Peninsula, then circumnavigating Anglesey, then on to Rhyl after taking in Llandudno.

He raised the £2,200 via a JustGiving webpage for online donations, further donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-morris3, or by sending a cheque to the Alzheimer’s Society Cymru office at Glan-ywern Road, Colwyn Bay LL28 5BS.